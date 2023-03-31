Analysts Set Expectations for Nicox S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nicox in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst P. Hemami forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nicox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Nicox’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NICXF opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

