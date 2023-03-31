FY2023 EPS Estimates for Select Energy Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Select Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.89 million.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTTR. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 2,806,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 311,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,697 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 743.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 141,793 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Select Energy Services Company Profile



Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Stories

