Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) received a €2.50 ($2.69) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HDD. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of ETR HDD opened at €1.73 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €1.57. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €1.09 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of €2.63 ($2.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

