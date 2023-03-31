Warburg Research Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.23) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €1.48 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of €5.57 ($5.99).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

