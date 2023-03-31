Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.29) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Basf stock opened at €47.90 ($51.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a twelve month high of €55.52 ($59.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.56.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

