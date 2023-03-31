Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €3.00 by Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €3.00 ($3.23) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.23) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Aroundtown Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €1.48 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €1.73 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of €5.57 ($5.99). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.35.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

