Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €53.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($56.99) target price from Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €67.90 ($73.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €74.10 and its 200 day moving average is €71.18. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($164.73).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.