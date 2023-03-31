Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.33 ($13.43).

UTG has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.90) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.13) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.25) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 941 ($11.56) on Friday. Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 773 ($9.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 966.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 932.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Unite Group’s payout ratio is 3,882.35%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

