MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,791,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 111,631 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 62,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,232.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,665 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

