Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.47).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSON. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.11) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 815.80 ($10.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,472.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 887.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 914.21. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 680 ($8.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 14.90 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

