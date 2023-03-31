Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,882 ($23.12).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.50) to GBX 1,950 ($23.96) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.80) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.69) to GBX 1,740 ($21.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.27) to GBX 1,700 ($20.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.59) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deneen Vojta purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($20.92) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($20,923.95). 29.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,680.50 ($20.65) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,721.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,524.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,095.45 ($25.75). The firm has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,471.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,764.71%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

