Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $55.17

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several research analysts have commented on KIDS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $179,908.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $79,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $179,908.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,231 shares of company stock worth $1,120,988. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 304,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,919,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 507,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 128,239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 98,883 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $43.73 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $60.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.15 and a beta of 0.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures.

