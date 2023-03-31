Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,405.50 ($17.27).
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.43) to GBX 1,480 ($18.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.76) to GBX 1,410 ($17.32) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
LON:SN opened at GBX 1,102.50 ($13.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,168.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,103.11. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 959.20 ($11.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,338.50 ($16.45). The company has a market capitalization of £9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,602.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
