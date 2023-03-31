Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €63.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €63.00 ($67.74) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRA HEN3 opened at €70.92 ($76.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.44. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.