Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) vs. SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Financial Review

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mullen Automotive and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A -622.62% -285.52% SilverSun Technologies -0.63% -3.00% -1.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and SilverSun Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 3.20 N/A N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.35 -$280,000.00 ($0.06) -50.33

Mullen Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

