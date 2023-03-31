Head to Head Contrast: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) versus RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -29.92% -19.76% -9.80% RadNet 0.74% 2.64% 0.53%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 4 9 0 2.69 RadNet 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exact Sciences and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $74.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. RadNet has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.55%. Given RadNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $2.08 billion 5.67 -$623.51 million ($3.54) -18.72 RadNet $1.43 billion 0.99 $10.65 million $0.17 144.00

RadNet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RadNet beats Exact Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About RadNet

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. RadNet was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.