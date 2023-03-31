Reviewing Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) & TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and TScan Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $13.85 million 22.75 -$99.42 million ($1.64) -3.13 TScan Therapeutics $13.54 million 4.60 -$66.22 million ($2.75) -0.93

Analyst Recommendations

TScan Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TScan Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Caribou Biosciences and TScan Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 460.96%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 483.66%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -717.79% -30.41% -24.94% TScan Therapeutics -489.22% -53.68% -38.66%

Volatility and Risk

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats TScan Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

