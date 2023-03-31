Contrasting VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Qutoutiao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $43.18 million 0.30 -$19.68 million ($0.34) -1.09 Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.01 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.02

Profitability

VIQ Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -23.49% -58.79% -27.44% Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VIQ Solutions and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 339.19%. Given VIQ Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Summary

Qutoutiao beats VIQ Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships. Midu Novels offers users free literature supported by advertising. Midu Lite combines a loyalty program with the standard offerings from Midu Novels. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan, Zhiliang Wang, Sihui Chen and Lei Li on June 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

