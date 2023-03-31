Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 million, a P/E ratio of 101.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,624,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,470. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

About Lifeway Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.