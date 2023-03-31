Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OVBC opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 23.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.