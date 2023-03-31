Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OVBC opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 23.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

