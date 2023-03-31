Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBCGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OVBC opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 23.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

