Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $511,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.