Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40.
Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.