Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NEPT stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

