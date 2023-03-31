IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIX opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

