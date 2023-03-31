StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

