StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

