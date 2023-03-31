StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.