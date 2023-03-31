LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $174.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.40. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.