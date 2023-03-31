Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PAA has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

