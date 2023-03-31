Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) by 399.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,074 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Further Reading

