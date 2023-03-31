Elevance Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $8.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a report released on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Shares of ELV opened at $458.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.94. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

