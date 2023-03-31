Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Celanese Stock Up 0.4 %

Celanese stock opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 555.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

