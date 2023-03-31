POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 3.9 %

PNT opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $733.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

