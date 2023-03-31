Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 81,116 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

