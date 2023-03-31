Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

NYSE AP opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Demichiei bought 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $41,636.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 28,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,816 in the last ninety days. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

