Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NYSE AP opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.55.
In related news, Director Robert Demichiei bought 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $41,636.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 28,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,816 in the last ninety days. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
