StockNews.com Downgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Sell

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,475 shares of company stock worth $181,713 and sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

