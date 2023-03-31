Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

MLSS stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.41. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.