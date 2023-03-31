Short Interest in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Declines By 30.8%

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 690,049 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 644,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 449,032 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,224,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,119 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,230,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 330,537 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADAL opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

