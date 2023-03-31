Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.