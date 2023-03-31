iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,954,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

