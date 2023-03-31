Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

