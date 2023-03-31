Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,400 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 460,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Abeona Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

