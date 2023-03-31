Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Up 28.2% in March

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

