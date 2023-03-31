Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 20.4% during the third quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 476.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Stock Up 0.8 %

ACTG stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Acacia Research

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

