Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of AADI opened at $7.11 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.25.
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
