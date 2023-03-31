Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of AADI opened at $7.11 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

About Aadi Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 59.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.