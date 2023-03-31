AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 620,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

AAON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AAON has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

