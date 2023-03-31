AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Up 27.1% in March

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 620,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
AAON Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AAON stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AAON has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.78.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AAON Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of AAON
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About AAON
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
