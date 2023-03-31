Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 210.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Erasca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $436.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Erasca has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Erasca

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,256,222 shares in the company, valued at $78,189,016.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,961,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,189,016.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

