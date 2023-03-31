Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $540.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $491.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $494.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.00.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

