Draganfly’s (DPRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Draganfly Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.76. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 9.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Draganfly by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

