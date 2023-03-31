Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.38.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $296.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.