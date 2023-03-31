HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $167.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

