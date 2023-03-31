HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $167.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.