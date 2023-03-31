Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $133.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $136.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.